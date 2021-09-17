Katsina assures partnership on infrastructure

Katsina state Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu has reiterated the state government’s resolve to collaborate with other governmental organisations and private bodies toward infrastructural and economic development of the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Musa Kallah, quoted Yakubu as giving the assurance when he visited the headquarters of Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Abuja.

In a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, Yakubu said the objective of the visit was to increase collaboration between the state and the commission towards promoting public private partnership and ensuring all agencies abide by the terms of contract among others.

He explained that the components of the visit include issue of Funtua Textile and Garment Park, Lambar Rimi wind mill power project and completion of Funtua Dry Port among others.

The deputy governor further said the state had been intensifying collaboration with all relevant stake holders to ensure the set goals were achieved.

Yakubu revealed that in his position as chairman micro, small and medium enterprises council and state planning commission, the visit was part of the MSME council’s collaboration with the federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure rapid economic development of the state.

He said the state remains the highest producer of cotton in Nigeria and that “Funtua has a lot of Cotton Ginneries which is suitable for the establishment of Funtua Integrated Textile and Garment Park.”

On Funtua Inland Dry Port, the deputy governor said it possessed all required facilities including rail line, trunk A road, and electricity supply, among others.

He called on the ICRC to intimate shippers’ council for the realisation of the project

Also speaking during the visit, Director General Katsina State Investment Promotion Council (KIPA) Ibrahim Tukur Jikanshi called on ICRC to build the capacity of the state officials in public private partnership.

He also called for the possibility of linking Funtua rail lines with Kano – Katsina to Maradi rail lines.

In his remarks the Ag DG ICRC Joseph Aniku Michael said the body was to regulate public private partnership endeavours of Nigeria.

He added that the aim was to address Nigeria’s physical infrastructure deficit which hampers economic development.

The DG said part of the collaborative effort include plan to conduct economic summit in Katsina state.

On capacity building, the ICRC boss stated its readiness to that effect and called for the formation of a technical team to facilitate better collaboration in the area of realisation of Funtua Textile, Garment Park and Inland Dry Port.