Katsina CJ cautions Ulama on fake news

The Chief Judge of Katsina state, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar has cautioned Ulamas against the use of fake media content in their preaching in the state.

Justice Abubakar stated this on Monday while inaugurating the state Da’awa committee members drawn from across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He similarly warned against the use of media content that were manipulated and doctored to blackmail or defame the character of innocent persons.

“You should verify any news item you come across. The media now is full of distortions and mischief all in an attempt to damage people’s reputation,” he added.

Similarly, Justice Abubakar admonished Muslims to pay special attention to taking care of cemeteries.

He lamented that most of the cemeteries in the state are in bad shape, adding that efforts must be made to put them in good shape.

In his remark, governor Aminu Bello Masari tasked preachers to exhibit good conduct and avoid using vulgar language in their preaching.

The governor represented by a former Grand Khadi, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Batagarawa urged them to strive in spreading the teachings of Islam.

