Katsina contract workers raise alarm over planned retrenchment

Contract workers working with Katsina state government have raised alarm over alleged move by the state government to sack them from their jobs.

The workers under the umbrella of Katsina State Contract Workers Forum raised the alarm yesterday while briefing journalists on their predicaments.

Coordinator of the forum, Mr. Ogalah Ibrahim, alleged that members of the forum, who are mostly non-indigenes, were recently notified of their disengagement by the state Science and Technical Education Board.

‘Right now another batch of 217 contract workers are pencilled down for disengagement with immediate effect. The list of the affected officers is available in the office of staff officer at Katsina State Ministry of Education,” he said.

Ibrahim, however, noted that the recent government action against the contract workers was making the workers helpless as most of them could not settle their children school fees and cater for other needs of their families.

Ibrahim alleged that since 2012 the contract workers in the state service were not paid arrears of their leave grant and 15 per cent monthly contract addition.

He therefore appealed to the state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, to come to their aid by looking into their plight.

