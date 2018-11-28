Katsina court strikes out SURE-P N5.7bn suit 

The trial of Nasiru Salisu Ingawa, a former Special Adviser on SURE-P

Department to former Governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema, and

three other officials of the state government being prosecuted over

N5.7 billion has been struck out by Justice Maikaita Bako of the state

High Court.

At the last adjourned date, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of

Justice, Mr. Abdulsalam Sabiu, told the court that the state that the

Attorney-General of the Federation had already received the case file

from the ICPC, but that his absence delayed the hand-over of the case

file to the state.

Others standing trial alongside Ingawa were the Director of Finance

and Account state SURE-P Department, Abdulazeez Abdullahi Shinkafi,

and the Chief Stores Officer in the Civil Service, Bello Ibrahim

Bindawa.

At yesterday’s trial, the state government’s counsel, Mr. A. A.

Ibrahim, told the court that the case should be adjourned indefinitely

over the delay in getting the case file from the ICPC.

“My lord, the case cannot go on today because we are still not in

possession of the case file. We have not been given the case file by

the ICPC. We apply to adjourn this case sine die till we get the case

file,” Ibrahim said.

Counsel to the accused persons, Mr. Salihu Yerima, did not object to

the application of the prosecution counsel.

“My lord, I leave the decision on the application of the prosecution

to the discretion of the court,” he said.

The trial judge, in a short ruling, said the appropriate order to make

was to terminate the case and discharge the accused persons.

According to him, the accused persons will be re-arraigned once the

state government is ready with the case file.

