Katsina dep gov’s wife joins Tinubu support team

The wife of Katsina state deputy governor; Hajiya Mariya Buhari, has been appointed as national woman leader, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO).

This was contained in a appointment letter dated 14 November 2021 and signed by the director general of the organisation, Aminu Suleiman.

“I am pleased to inform you that your appointment is confirmed as National Women Leader of Tinubu Support Organtzation (TSO).

“This is in recognition of your immense love and believes in Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political ideologies as well as your immeasurable contributions towards the attainment of the organisation’s aims and objectives.

“The terms and conditions of your appointment as well as your expected duties shall be as contained in the constitution of the organization.

“It is my hope and believe that this confirmation will serve as a motivation gear for you to continue to put in your utmost for the realisation of the organisation’s aims and objectives,” the letter read in part.

A graduate of Kaduna Polytechnic, Hajiya Mariya Buhari is wife of Katsina state deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu, and close relatives to President Muhammadu Buhari.