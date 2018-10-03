Katsina dep. speaker commends FRSC over recruitment

The Katsina state Deputy Speaker, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of recruitment exercise of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state. The deputy speaker said he was impressed by the conduct of the men and officers of the corps, which was characterised by decorum and high sense of professionalism. Hon. Tafoki noted that the report from other states indicated that the recruitment was calm and devoid of fracas or anti-social behaviour from the applicants. He commended the leadership of the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi for the successful conduct of the exercise across the states without any report of unfortunate incident. “Glory is to God for a hitch free exercise in Katsina and other states. The officers of the corps have exhibited a high sense of integrity and are fair and amiable to the applicants. This is quite impressive and commendable,” he said. The deputy speaker advised the screened applicants to always embrace the programmes and projects of the various tiers of government for self development and contribution to nation building

