Katsina engages NASENI for job creation, mineral resources

A pragmatic approach to effectively arrest the current violent waves of crime, kidnapping and banditry in Katsina state and environs is being employed by the government of Katsina state as the Executive Governor Aminu Masari on Tuesday commenced the engagement of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure(NASENI) to deploy its home-grown technologies to create jobs for the youths

In a press statement issued by the Deputy Director, Information NASENI Mr. Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, stated that the first step in that direction was the agreement in Katsina Government House between the state Government and NASENI to set up an Engineering Materials & Equipment Development Institute (EMEDI).

The Governor said idle hands are the devil’s workshop, disclosing that Katsina state Government has decided to tackle the problems of ongoing high crime rates in the state with a different approach by engaging massively the youths in productive activities thereby removing them from the streets or the opportunity to go into crime.

Katsina state IS reputable for its rich and abundant resources in Silica, a major raw material need for the manufacturing of Solar cells, solar panels and even glass wares.

The Institute when established will commence skills acquisition and training, targeted at harnessing silica raw materials found in common sand which most States in Northern Nigeria have in abundant or commercial quantities.

“No nation or society can develop without investing in research and development or innovations” Said Governor MASARI. He said further “this particular feat was What China attained to move from an extremely poor nation to current global reckoning of economic advancements”

The Governor said he had been to China and many of the Asian Countries. He disclosed that he had carefully observed the secrets of the Chinese and other developed Nations. “their secrets simply are massive investments in Science, technology and innovations”

“There is nothing stopping us from doing the same particularly in Katsina or Nigeria generally” he added.

He said “until we begin to approach things differently and tackle poverty headlong through the the use of the nation’s intellectuals, technicians, Professors, Engineers and scientists, all efforts to tackle unemployment, create jobs or control criminal activities would continue to be evasive.

According to the Governor, this new approach is what informed the collaborative efforts with NASENI which commenced today.

I believe in Nigeria and Nigeria experts. I don’t want foreigners alone to provide the technical supports needed for the development of the State. That is why we have turned to NASENI for this critical need. And I know that the Agency can deliver looking through their track records of achievements some of which were presented earlier by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Agency, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna.

NASENI is a federal Government Agency with the mandate to carry out home-grown research and development, design and production of Reversed engineering on capital goods and equipment or machinery required for industrial development of the country.

The new Institute will immediately embark on Solar Cell Research and development and the fabrication of Equipment and Machinery towards exploration of the Silica minerals and glassware resources in the State.

In its presentation earlier. Prof Haruna explained that Katsina state with its rich minerals resources in Silica could host Nigeria’s own Silicon Valley reputed for being the center of electrical and electronic innovations in the United States of America.