Katsina gov-elect vows to fight terrorism with technology

The Katsina state Governor-Elect, Umaru Radda, has vowed to fight terrorism and other forms of violent crimes in the state by deploying technology.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Friday at the State House, Abuja, the governor-elect said his administration would also deploy technology to make deserted farmlands accessible for cultivation in order to resuscitate farming activities, which is the mainstay of Katsina’s economy.

“Agriculture is a major area of livelihood for our people. So we must provide security for our people to farm. We will involve the locals and use technology in tackling the security issues in my state,” he stated.

Radda, who appeared in the company of the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, told State House Correspondents that “I have said it over and over that security is our first priority. This is what we are going to give much attention to because it is only when you have peace and security that you can be able to go to the farm, school, hospital and even the market.

“So, security is very cardinal to the economic development of our society. And agriculture is one of the major areas of employment in our state. And it’s a major means of livelihood for our people.

“We must provide security for our people. And we promise to involve the locals and we will involve the use of technology in tackling the security issues in my state.”

With about two months before his inauguration, the governor-elect said his administration had kick started a strategic policy review whose recommendations will be implemented after May 29.

“We have rolled out our strategic policy for the state and just the day before yesterday, we inaugurated our strategic policy review committees.

“We want to kick start our work immediately we are sworn in as governor and deputy. So I think we are doing everything now to ensure that we put everything in place so that we can hit the ground running immediately after swearing-in,” he explained.

On the reason for the visit, he said: “We just came here with my governor and our leader to meet Mr. President and to thank Him for what he has done for us as a nation and what he has done for us as the leader of the party. We came to appreciate him because of his input to the victory we got in Katsina.

“We thanked Mr. President, and we felt that we should come and show him our certificate of return as issued to us by INEC.”

