Katsina health worker missing 3 years after abduction

A 30-year-old health worker with Dandume local government council in Katsina state, Jamilu Ibrahim has been missing for three years following his kidnap by suspected bandits on his duty post.



Chairman, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Katsina state chapter, Comrade Muhammad Munnir Suleiman, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen Wednesday in Katsina.



He added, “Since his kidnap three years ago, about N10 million has been paid as ransom by his parents but he is yet to be released. His parents are tired that they no longer have any money to offer.”



The chairman therefore called on the security agencies in the state and the state government to assist in rescuing the abducted health worker.



Comrade Suleiman further disclosed that since the beginning of banditry in Katsina no fewer than three of their members were killed by the dreaded bandits.



He added that another set of seven health workers from across the state were kidnapped and released at various times after payment of ransom.





The chairman, therefore, called on the state government to provide additional security around health facilities, especially according to him, those in the rural areas.



Comrade Sulaiman tasked health personnel not to be discouraged by the security challenges, advising them to continue to exercise caution while on their duty posts.

He said in Katsina state banditry is worse than anything including COVID-19, saying hence the need for caution.