Katsina lawmaker frowns at immoral marriage ceremonies 

A member representing Katsina local government area at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ali Abu Al-baba has frowned at immorality and unIslamic conducts exhibited during marriage ceremonies across the state.

Al-baba stated this while speaking at the graduation and appeal fund ceremony of, Ma’ahadil Tarbiyatil Islamiyya, Katsina on Monday.

He added that the kind of dresses and ceremonies displayed at such gatherings are unIslamic and encourage immorality.

Al-baba therefore urged Islamic scholars and parents to do all within their powers to check excesses displayed during such ceremonies.

He said ” youth must be guided to live their lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam”.

In his remarks, the chairman of the ceremony, Chief Judge of Katsina state, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar lamented the negative influence of western education on Islamic faithfuls.

He added that “I am not condemning western education in fact I am it’s product but the reality of it is that the education was not tailored to benefit Muslim community”.

Also speaking, the chairman of the appeal fund, Khadimul Islam of Katsina, Alhaji Bilya Sanda tasked Muslims on donating for the education of their children.

He said” no matter how little we must join hands in contributing to the education of our children to live an Islamic way of life”.

Ulama’s who spoke at the ceremony encouraged Muslims to pay attention to the Islamic education and moral upbringing of their children.