Katsina lawmaker protests, vows to sue APC over primaries’ result 

Hon Jabiru Yusuf Yauyau, a member representing Batsari at the Katsina state House of Assembly, has rejected the primary election declared results of the Batsari/Safana/ Danmusa federal constituency, threatening to go to court if issues raised are not addressed.

Yauyau stated this, Tuesday, at a press conference in Katsina, saying 160 delegates were accredited to vote during the exercise and that seven of them did not vote and yet their votes were counted, saying they were not even present at the venue of the exercise.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on the APC leadership and the elections committee to as a matter of urgency, revisit the results sheet to make necessary amendment.

He said the results should be cancelled and a fresh one conducted to enable all accredited delegates to participate in the interest of the party and stakeholders.

He advised that the results if allowed to hold could create misunderstanding amongst party faithful in the constituency.

Yauyau, however, appealed to the delegates and supporters to be calm as all was being done to rectify the situation.

“All I am asking for is for the party to intervene and for the elections committee to do the needful in the interest of the forthcoming 2023 general elections,” he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

