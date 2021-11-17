Katsina lawmakers to Masari: Telecom shut down worsening insecurity

The leadership of Katsina state House of Assembly Tuesday said the order put in place by Governor Aminu Bello Masari on shut down of telecommunication network is worsening security situation in the state.

The deputy speaker, Dalhatu Shehu Tafoki, stated at the plenary sitting that banditry and kidnapping across the state is becoming worse, hence the need to put it to an end.

He said, “Our records indicated that from October 1 to today, over 30 people were killed, over 100 houses were burnt and over 300 persons were kidnapped in Faskari local government alone.”

He said many shops and motorcycles were also stolen in the Faskari community within the period.

In his contributions, the member representing Sabuwa constituency, Ibrahim Danjuma Machika, said the order in place is doing more harm than good, adding that bandits now attack communities in day time due to non availability of network.

He stated that there is need for the House of Assembly to call on the governor to look into how to handle the security situation.

Machika said, “Our people are suffering since the placement of order that stopped network operation in local markets.”

Another member from Batsari constituency, Kabir Yusuf Yau Yau said the order encourages the activities of bandits as they now attack communities in Batsari area.

He said, “In Batsari area, there is no success recorded since the placement of the order. Bandits now operate freely and openly for hours in the day time.”