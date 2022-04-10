Katsina LG poll: KSIEC moves sensitive materials to 34 councils

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) has dispatched sensitive election materials to the 34 local government areas of the state ahead of tomorrow’s local government elections in the state.

Briefing newsmen while dispatching the election materials that include ballot papers, inks and result sheets at the Central Bank of Nigeria office in Katsina, the commission’s chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bako said the materials will arrive the local government areas Sunday for onward distribution to wards and polling units Monday morning.

He disclosed that over 9,000 ad-hoc staff of the commission would conduct the elections for the over three million registered voters in the state.

Ibrahim Bako explained that 12 political parties would participate in the elections.

He urged political parties and politicians to be of peaceful conduct and abide by election guidelines as stipulated by the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Bako refused to comment on the possibility or otherwise on the conduct of the election in the 9 front areas affected by banditry in the state.