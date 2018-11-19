Katsina, Merit Homes to build N2.5bn loan houses for workers

Merit Homes and Properties Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Katsina state government to construct a 500

-unit housing estate for the state civil servants at the cost of N2.5 billion.

The signing of the memorandum was conducted at the office of Head of Service in Katsina.

The Head of Service, Alhaji Idris Usman Tune, signed on behalf of the state government while Malam Yakubu D. Fada signed for Merit Homes and property.

The state government has made available 40 hectares piece of land along Batsari road in Katsina town, provided off-take guarantee and

has also undertaken to provide infrastructure in the estate within 18 months period.

Tune said both interest of the state civil servants and that of merit homes has been taken care in the MOU.

Managing Director of Merit Homes and Properties Limited, Mallam Fada, while thanking the Katsina state government under the leadership of

Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari for choosing their company ahead of many other firms, also congratulated the state civil servants who are the

beneficiaries of the project.

Yakubu Fada, who put the cost of the development of the housing unit at N2.5 billion, assured the state government of quality and timely

delivery on the project.

