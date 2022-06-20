Katsina: NDLEA arrests 491 drugs suspect in 6 months 





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Katsian said it has raided illicit drug joints and arrested 491 suspects within the period of six months in the state.

State Commander of the agency, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Monday as part of activities to mark the United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

According to him, from January to May this year, about 345 suspects were arrested, comprising 339 males and six females.

He reiterated that 146 were nabbed in June alone by the special enforcement team deployed to the state from its national headquarters to support the command’s operations.

The commandant said about 388 substance abused persons were counseled and rehabilitated within the same period.

According to him, the command presently has 19 clients undergoing rehabilitation in its facility, while it has also secured 15 convictions during the period under review.

The state NDLEA boss however lamented that, “it is sad to note that, over ninety percent of the arrested suspects and counseled clients fall between the age bracket of 15 and 40 years.

While appreciating Governor Aminu Bello Masari for his assistance to the command, Ibrahim appealed to the governor to assist with logistics, as it’s seriously hampering operations in the state.

Hamza Borodo, the Special Adviser on Narcotics to Governor Masari in his remarks, expressed the state government readiness to fight the menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

He also called on traditional rulers, wealthy individuals, religious and community leaders to join hands with the agency to reduce the menace amongst all sections of the society.

