Katsina NULGE advocates for statistic unit in 34 LGs

President Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Katsina state chapter, Comrade Nasiru Wada Mai’adua, has advocated for the establishment of statistics unit in all the 34 local council areas of the state.

The president stated this on Thursday in an interview with journalists in Katsina.

The NULGE state president stressed that the establishment of the units at the local government level would assist in keeping up-to-date record of service of all workers.

“This will make compilation of staff records easier,” he said.

He noted that records such as the economic potentials of the area could easily be accessed through the unit.

According to him, planning on education, health and distribution of social amenities could be made easier through data generated by the unit.

Similarly, Wada called for the progression of promotion of local government staff to level GL 16.

He argued that their stagnation on level GL 15 does not do any good to the service and the state in general.

The president disclosed that the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari had set-up a committee to address the issue.

