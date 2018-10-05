Katsina PDP guber aspirant defects to APC

All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kankia local government area of Katsina state yesterday organized a warm reception in honour of Musa Nashuni who yesterday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

Nashuni was the 2015 gubernatorial candidate of the PDP who lost to Governor Aminu Bello Masari in the state.

The occasion which took place at the Kankia local government secretariat had in attendance some APC stakeholders from Kankia-KusadaIngawa federal constituency.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, in his address described the defection of the PDP gubernatorial aspirant to the APC as another milestone achievement for the party.

Masari who was represented by Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita said the doors of the APC will always remain open to all that may want to join the party to move the state forward.

Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly in his address gave assurance of support to achieve desired target in the party.

Similarly, he enumerated the achievement of the party at the federal level under the present administration adding that, Gov Masari has turned around the fortunes of the constituency within a short time.

Musa Nashuni, the 2015 PDP gubernatorial aspirant, while responding, thanked the stakeholders for the reception adding that his decision to defect was not to seek any political position, but to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the party.

He appealed to all his supporters across the state to follow suit by joining the All Progressive Congress (APC) to enable them reap the dividend of democracy

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.