Katsina pilgrim’s board set to commence lesser hajj operation

Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) management Tuesday said it will soon commence lesser hajj (UMRAH) operation to Saudi Arabia for the first time in the state following the approval of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The executive director, KSPWB, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu Kuki, said the board has already held an interface meeting with the chairman and team of Al-Rufaqa Travels and Tours Ltd, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kofar Sauri, on the take off of Umrah exercise from the state.

In a statement made available to Blueprint in Katsina, the board’s spokesperson, Badaru Karofi, said the meeting is aimed at addressing grey areas in the partnership agreement to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise.

The meeting, the statement added, also reviewed progress achieved in all its operations to allow for a smooth commencement of the Umrah operations by the KSPWB as approved by the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari.

In a brief remark, the executive director of the board, Alhaji Kuki, expressed optimism that with their joint experience, the Umrah operation from Katsina would commence with ease.

The executive director told the meeting that Katsina is blessed with one of Africa’s best airline (Hajj Carrier) the Max Air, adding that, the airline would be ready to partner with the board in achieving the dream for the intended Umrah operation exercise in the state.

Kuki also expressed delight over the support and cooperation extended to the board by the Zikrullahu Kunle Hassan-led National Hajj Commission, other relevant partners and agencies towards the Umrah operation in the state.

During the meeting, the board and the partnering firm looked at the measures introduced by the Saudi Arabian government in guiding the smooth Umrah operations to ensure that the best practices are abided with during the exercise in the state.

On his part, the chairman, Al-Rufaqa Travels and Tours, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kofar Sauri, expressed readiness of his firm to accord the board maximum support to actualise the Umrah operation from Katsina.