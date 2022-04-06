Katsina poly rector frowns at students’ ‘immoral’ sign-out ceremony 

Rector of Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Dr. Ibrahim Mudi Kurfi, has frowned at the immoral excesses in the sign-out ceremony by the graduating students of the institution.

Kurfi stated this Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in his office in Katsina.

He added that it is immoral for a female student to sign on the bare shirt of her male counterpart while according to him it is equally immoral for a male to do likewise on the shirt of his female counterpart.

“We here as an institution that promotes morality among students must join hands with parents and the society to check these immoral excesses,” he advised.

The rector similarly stressed that the rate of examination malpractices and cultism is minimal in the institution.

He vowed that the institution would continue to uphold high level of discipline among its lecturers and students.

Similarly, Kurfi disclosed that out of the 32 courses run by the institution, 28 were fully accredited, hoping to introduce more courses and secure accreditation for the unaccredited ones.

According to him, the institution has since commenced awarding degree programmes in 8 courses affiliated to the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna in 2020.