Katsina rehabilitates 7 hospitals with N3.5bn

The Katsina state Government says it has expended N3.5 billion on the rehabilitation, upgrading and installation of medical equipment in seven general hospitals across the state in 2018.

Gov. Aminu Masari said this while exchanging views with newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

He said that the state government had also renovated the School of Health Technology, Kankia.

According to him, the aim was to provide a conducive atmosphere for the training of health personnel.

“The state government had awarded a contract for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the General Hospital, Malumfashi, at the cost of N729 million and the renovation is recording progress.

“The government has also awarded a contract for the rehabilitation and upgrading of General Hospital, Baure in Daura Zone, at the cost of N445.4 million,’’ he said.

According to him, the state government also awarded contracts for renovation, rehabilitation and upgrading of General Hospital, Dutsima, at the cost of N641.8 million.

“In spite of the strategic position of Dutsinma Local Government in Katsina State, the major health facility serving the area was neglected by successive governments.

“The state government has within the period under review awarded contract for construction of an Eye Centre at the Gen. Amadu Rimi Specialist Hospital in Katsina, at the cost of N407.1 million.

“Also, a contract for the expansion of theatre and reconstruction of the burnt staff quarters at General Hospital Kankia was awarded at the cost of N61.9 million.

“The renovation and rehabilitation of Jibia General Hospital was equally awarded by the state government at the cost of N465.1 million.

“The state government also awarded a contract for the upgrade and renovation of School of Health Technology Kankia at the cost of N236 million,’’ Masari said.

He added that the state government also awarded contracts for the procurement of hospital equipment at the cost of N600 million.

