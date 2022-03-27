Katsina residents to pay over N27, 000 monthly charges – KEDCO 

The Katsina North Regional Manager, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Alhaji Nasiru Dembo has said customers in Katsina would be paying N27, 275.47 as monthly charges for electric bills from February this year.

Alhaji Dembo made the declaration in a letter issued to customers on Saturday in Katsina.

According to him, due to the removal of government subsidy on electricity tariff, customers will notice a difference from the previous and current bills from KEDCO.

The letter which was made available to Blueprint indicated that “there is resultant changes/increase stems from the upward review of the feeder Band C to Band B, with its attendant cost.”

Dembo said, “Customers will notice the tariff rate has changed from the usual N46.51 to N56.01 per every single kilowatt-hour.

The KEDCO manager said, “Prior to the collapse of the National Grid, your supply hours has increased to between 16 – 20 hours daily which will invariably affect consumption”.

He said, our customers who are at Hassan Katsina Feeder were charged N27, 000 respectively in the month of February and that is the beginning of tariff charges.

He said customers were requested to settle their individual total outstanding up till January 2021 or risk disconnection.

Head customer care, Alhaji Aminu Katagum, said KEDCO was under pressure to force customers to pay the charges, saying the company at present has an outstanding six months arrears of salary of their drivers and some junior staff.

Katagum said Katsina residents were not paying their bills as at when due.

According to him, KEDCO was able to collect only N100 million out of its N600 million energy usage charges from Katsina customers this month.