Katsina talent hunt winner goes home with Toyota Highlander Jeep

The winner of Katsina talent hunt will go home with a brand new Toyota Highlander Jeep

This was disclosed by the state commissioner of Information, culture and home affairs, Alhaji Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirika while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

He added that there will also be three prizes for winners in each of the four categories.

According to him the four categories include that of arts and culture, automotive modelling and products, ICT design and music and entertainment.

First position for each category will get a reward of N5 million, second position N3 million and third position N1.5 million.

In addition to this, Sirika said 100 participants will be rewarded with N100 each.

He disclosed that governors of the North-West zone will participate in the closing ceremony of the event slated for Tuesday 15th 2022.