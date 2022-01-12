Katsina to conduct LG elections April 11

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC), has expressed its readiness to conduct the local government elections on Monday 11th April, 2022.

The state chairman of the commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Bako, disclosed this at a press briefing held in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to him, with this notice, all stakeholders particularly the political parties should note that only candidate(s) sponsored by political parties would officially be considered to contest the election.

He, however, advised all stakeholders to comply and adhere with the laws and guidelines governing the conduct of local government council in the state.

The commission’s boss added that, the guidelines and timetable for the elections would soon be distributed to all stakeholders to ensure a hitch free election across the state.

Bako also maintained that, all political rallies and campaigns commence from 11th January and ends on 10th April, 2022.

While assuring that, the commission would do it’s best to carry all stakeholders along in all its dealings, he said the commission would conduct the elections in accordance with the relevant laws.