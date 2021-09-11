Katsina to sustain support for NYSC – Masari

Katsina state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, said the state would sustain the tempo of its support for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He gave the assurance Friday, when the NYSC Director-General, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Katsina.

Masari, who praised the existing cordial relationship between the state government and the scheme, thanked the DG for the visit.

He used the occasion to announce the Katsina state’s decision to make COVID-19 vaccines available for corps members, and requested the NYSC secretariat to liaise with the state ministry of health in that regard.

Earlier, General Ibrahim had expressed gratitude to the governor for the cooperation and assistance the NYSC got from his administration.

He particularly thanked him for the most recent gesture of renovating several blocks of hostels and the multipurpose hall at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp, Katsina.

In further acknowledging the NYSC-friendly disposition by the governor, the director-general recalled how he personally led rescue efforts when some corps members were involved in a road traffic accident two years ago.

He therefore, expressed commitment to further strengthening the cordial relationship between the scheme and the state government.