Katsina transportation varsity ‘ll drive nation’s engineering, manpower – FG

The proposed Federal University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina state will serve as a training institution for the development of transportation engineering, logistics and courses that will support post-modern transportation industry in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the bill to establish the tertiary body on the March 30th having received it from the National Assembly on March 1st, 2023.

A document from the office of the Minister of Transportation revealed that the act establishing the university provides the legislative framework to explore in-depth and continuous cutting-edge research in transportation engineering.

It will also focus on logistics and other courses of interest that will support the transportation industry and offer diverse courses in its core area of interest leading to the award of first degrees, postgraduate degrees, diploma and other professional certificates.

The Transportation University, Daura, would, among other things, pave the way for the domestication of railway engineering and general transportation sciences in Nigeria, thereby bridging the technology and skill gap in the railway and ultimately the transportation sector, the document noted.

It added, “It is believed that the university can reach the target of training people, technology transfer and developing the railway industry which is in huge demand in Nigeria and the West African region as a whole.”

“The university is expected to mark a new level of growth and economic and educational development in our economy, enhance managerial capacity, pave the way for innovation in Nigeria’s transport system, and create more job opportunities.”

The transport ministry told journalists that a copy of the document was recently presented to the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, by a former member representing Daura/Maidua/Sandamu Federal Constituency, Prof. Umar Adam Katsayal, who doubles as the consultant on the establishment of the university as well as the chairman, Interim Management Committee of the institution alongside the Chairman CCECC Nigeria Limited, Mr Jason Zhang.

