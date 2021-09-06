Katsina: We conducted peaceful congress for Buhari – Sirika

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said the APC congress in Katsina was conducted peacefully because of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika stated this Saturday in Dutsi local government area of Katsina state during the conduct of the APC local government Congress.

The minister hailed the party in Katsina state for choosing the consensus option.

He said: “APC is a Buhari party, we have to work for its success anywhere in this country.

”Embracing consensus in Katsina shows we are one happy family. The reasons why it was peaceful and rancour free is because we are people working for Buhari that share the same history and destiny,” he added.

Sirika averred that even in a court of law, people were allowed to choose the option of reconciliation.

He similarly doubted if there is any party member that is opposed to the party’s consensus option in the state.

Even though some of the selected party official were not present when their names were mentioned to the delegates by the minister at Dutsi local government secretariat following an open disagreement by some contestants in the area.

