Katsina youth seek state of emergency over insecurity

Worried by the high level of insecurity in Katsina state, the indigenous people of the state living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the federal government to impose a state of emergency on the state.

The group under the aegis of Concerned Katsina Youth Vanguard, expressed concerns that the wanton killing of innocent people in the state was a testament to the fact that the state government could not guarantee the safety of lives and property of citizens.

Addressing journalists Monday in Abuja, the deputy spokesman of the group, Alhaji Shamsudeen Danasibi Faskari, said residents of the state were living in palpable fear, as security agencies in the state are helpless. He said the situation had reached an unimaginable level.

Faskari also said his local government area was the epic centre of senseless killings since December 2019. He noted that other parts of the state were also under siege of bandits and warned that the situation would worsen if the federal government fails to take over the state.

“We have watched with heavy hearts how our people are being slaughtered like sheep and goats. We have also watched helplessly how communities are being invaded and how families and their kindred are being wiped out by bandits, while security agencies appear helpless.

He said, “We have crossed the Rubicon and there is no turning back. Therefore, we are calling on the federal government to as a matter of urgency imposed a state of emergency on the state.

“The federal government should take over the security apparatus of the state until lives and property of citizens is guaranteed. The lives of our people are far more precious than any office.

“In case, government fails to take immediate action towards restoration of peace in the state, we have no option than to resort to self defense which might lead to a threat to national peace and security. We do not pray that Nigeria gets to that level of lawlessness because we have too many battles on our hands as a nation,” Faskari stated.