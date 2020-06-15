Katsina youths call for State of Emergency over insecurity

Worried by the high level of insecurity in Katsina state the indigenous people of the state living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the federal government to impose a state of emergency on Katsina state.

The group under the aegis of Concerned Katsina Youth Vanguard, expressed concerns that the wanton killing of innocent people in the state was a testament to the fact that the state government could not guaranty the safety of lives and property of citizens.

Addressing journalists, Monday in Abuja, the Deputy spokesman of the group, Alh. Shamsudeen Danasibi Faskari, said residents of the state were living in palpable fear, as security agencies in the state appeared helpless, stressing that the situation had reached an unimaginable level.

Faskari, who said his local government area was the epic centre of senseless killings since December 2019, however, noted that other parts of the state were also under siege of bandits and warned that the situation would worsen if the federal government failed to takeover the state.

“We have watched with heavy hearts how our people are being slaughtered like sheep and goats. We have also watched helplessly how communities are being invaded and how families and their kindred are being wiped out by bandits, while security agencies appear helpless.

According to him “We have crossed the Rubicon and there is no turning back. Therefore, we are calling on the federal government to as a matter of urgency imposed a State of Emergency on the state.

“The federal government should takeover the security apparatus of the state until lives and property of citizens are guaranteed. The lives of our people is far more precious than any office.

“In case, government fails to take immediate action towards restoration of peace in the state, then we have no option than to resort to self defence which might lead to a threat to national peace and security. We do not pray that Nigeria gets to that level of lawlessness because we have too many battles on our hands as a nation,” Faskari stated.

Speaking further he said, “Precisely, in December 2019 we spoke eloquently through the press on the state of armed attacks, kidnappings and cattle rustling in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina state. On that very occasion, we came up with a catalogue of 29 different cases of bandit attacks all in the month of December.

“We observed that after our landmark press conference normalcy was restored to the area. Regrettably, that relative peace was cut short as bandit attacks resumed in full swing in March, 2020, even as they have extended their operations to other parts of the state.”