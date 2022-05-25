Katung beats incumbent La’ah to win PDP senatorial ticket

Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung on Tuesday scored 112 votes to defeat incumbent Sen. Danjumah La’ah who polled 74 votes, to win People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket for Kaduna South senatorial zone.

Lawal Adamu Usman polled 99 votes to beat Ibrahim Usman Sardauna Badarawa and four others to win the PDP Kaduna Central senatorial ticket, while Khalid Mustapha scored 250 votes to win the PDP Kaduna North senatorial zone ticket unopposed.

Sunday Katung, who was a one term member of House of Representatives and PDP running mate to Hon. Isah Ashiru in the 2019 gubernatorial elections in Kaduna state, overcame the challenge of the incumbent Sen. Danjumah La’ah with 36 superior votes.

Nicholas Garba Sarkinoma scored 52 votes in the primaries concluded on Tuesday in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government of Kaduna state, while Samson Monday Dikko scored 21 votes and Jagaban Adams won 7 votes. Former attorney general and Commissioner of justice Kaduna state, Barr. Mark Jacob and Suleiman Dauki both scored zero votes.

In the Kaduna Central senatorial primaries, Sardauna Badarawa scored 84 votes to place second in the Kaduna Central zone, while Musa Bello and Inuwa Ahmed polled 43 and 15 votes respectively. Hajiya Talatu Shehu received five votes, while Usman Muhammed scored two votes in the election.

The presiding officer of the PDP electoral committee of the National Assembly in Kaduna, who announced the results on Tuesday morning said the election in Kaduna state was adjudged to be free, fair and credible. The primary election commenced by 10:45pm following the accreditation of all delegates.

Blueprint gathered that 250 delegates from the seven local governments in the zone were accredited, while 248 delegates participated in the election.

The presiding officer of the National Assembly PDP primary for Kaduna North Banake Sambo said Khalid Mustapha was affirmed by the delegates with 257 votes as he had no opposition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

