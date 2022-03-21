Katung commissions campaign office, inaugurates coordinators

A former House of Representatives member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba constituency and senatorial aspirant for Southern Kaduna senatorial zone on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung, has commissioned his campaign office in Kafanchan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Katung, who was the running mate to Hon Isa Ashiru during the 2019 gubernatorial elections in Kaduna state, also inaugurated his campaign coordinators for the eight local government areas constituting Southern Kaduna, with each getting a bus to help coordinate the activities of the aspirant.

The coordinators who inaugurated are Hon. Augustine Bala (Jema’a); Hon. Daniel Anyip (Kaura); Hon. Istifanus Haruna (Jaba); Hon. Caleb Pius (Kagarko); Hon. Micah Audu (Zangon-Kataf); Hon. Fidelis Awiri (Kaura); Hon. Jonathan Ambigama (Sanga); and Hon. Timothy Joseph (Kachia).

Earlier in his address, the Director General of Sunday Marshall Katung campaign team, Hon Simon Arabo, appealed to all executives, members of the party and the electorate to give the aspirant their mandate, owing to his credibility and concern for the people.

Arabo charged the coordinators to take the responsibility given them with all seriousness and move to all nooks and crannies of their respective local government areas to canvass for support for Sunday Marshall so that the glory of Southern Kaduna would be restored.

Hon. Micah Audu from Zangon-Kataf, who spoke on behalf of all the coordinators, assured that the 8 LG coordinators would do their best to guarantee Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung’s mandate come 2023.

He said they accepted the responsibilities given them with all sense of commitment and promised to go ward to ward, by following and attracting numerous supporters and followership in addition to pursuing their interest with rigour, dedication and diligence.

While commending the aspirant for his show of quality leadership anytime he is given the opportunity in the past, he further stated that the aspirant is the most credible candidate among those that have indicated interest to contest for the seat of Southern Kadunda senatorial zone, In his remarks, Barrister Sunday Marshall Katung promised to place priority on the educational development of his people if given the opportunity to represent them at the National Assembly.

He said education is the bedrock of development in any society, hence, the need to accord it all the attention it deserves.

“I am running for the seat not for myself but to serve the good people of this area. I promise to fight for your rights and also defend you,” he said.