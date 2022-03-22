Katung visits Majalisa, conferred with grand patron 

An aspirant for the seat of senator representing Southern Kaduna senatorial zone, Hon Sunday Marshall Katung, Monday, paid a courtesy visit to Majalisan Falke, a political organisation based in Southern Kaduna, to share his aspiration with the people of the area.



Addressing his supporters in company of his campaign team and a cross section of loyalists at Majalisa’s office in Kafanchan, Marshall reiterated his commitment to maintaining cordial relationship with all groups and associations that have the spirit of innovations towards bringing peaceful coexistence and rapid development to Southern Kaduna.

He said one of his cardinal objectives is to develop people who by God’s grace will ensure that he executes his campaign promises to the letter if given the mandate.



The politician was later conferred with the patron-ship of Majalisa, promising to reciprocate the gesture by turning round some of their activities positively, soon as he is given the mandate to represent the people.



Marshall Katung thanked the members of Majalisa for the unalloyed support being given to him and urged them not to relent in their efforts till victory is attained.

He then singled out one of the members of Majalisa, Comrade David Yashim Thomas, President Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education in Nigeria (SSUCOEN) College of Education Gidan Waya chapter, for his unflinching support to Marshall Katung’s campaign and ambition to achieve his quest.

He said David Yashim has done a lot deserving accolades, saying he is grateful for the sacrifices the young man has offered to support him succeed in his efforts to clinch the Southern Kaduna senatorial mandate.

Chairman of Majalisa, Alhaji Ali Fadi, had earlier welcomed the aspirant and assured that his visit was the beginning of greater things to come.