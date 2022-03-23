Kaura: Death toll from attacks, mob violence rises – Kaduna official

Three more corpses were discovered in Jema’a and Kaura local governments from Sunday’s attacks, raising the death toll to 37, while a herders’ settlements was razed in Zangon Kataf local government area, Kaduna state government has said.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Wednesday evening that, “security agencies have reported that they have discovered three corpses of some citizens killed by a mob on Monday in two locations in both Kaura and Jema’a LGAs.

“The corpse picked around Kagoro Roundabout has been identified as the remains of one Ibrahim Isiyaku (Danasabe) of No 143, Bauchi Street, Kafanchan. Two other corpses recovered at a location named ‘Binzom’ behind the Kafanchan campus of Kaduna State University (KASU) have also been identified as the remains of Malam Ibrahim Rilwanu and Malam Lawali Zubairu, both of No.5 Emir Road of Kafanchan.

“This brings the total reported death toll from Sunday’s attacks and the ensuing violence to 37.

“In a connected incident on Monday, the Fountain of Life Baptist Church, Kafanchan was attacked and its glass windows shattered. Furthermore on Monday, a bus belonging to the Baptist School of Health Technology, Kafanchan was attacked and vandalized. The driver of the bus, one Mr Bamaiyi, sustained cutlass injuries and is receiving treatment in a clinic.

“In another development, security agencies have reported that some hoodlums attacked and burnt down two herders’ settlements in Zauru and Kurdan in Zangon Kataf LGA.

“As of the time of this report, the Chairman of Zangon Kataf local government, Mr. Francis Sani Zimbo is holding an emergency security meeting with traditional and community leaders of Kurdan and Zauru over the incident.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i received the reports with deep sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the victims, as he prayed for the repose of their souls. He wished the injured driver a quick recovery.

“The governor also appealed to herders whose settlements were burnt to recourse to law and allow government and security agencies to handle the matter. The Governor has been receiving hourly briefs of the security situation in Kaura and Jema’a LGAs, and other locations in the state.

“Citizens are reminded to comply fully with the 24-hour curfew which remains in force in Kaura and Jema’a LGAs. This will enable security agencies work effectively towards preventing further violence. Search patrols by security agencies are being sustained in the area,” Aruwan said.