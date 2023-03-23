Kauran Bauchi : The power tussle, lessons and heroes

The word ‘godfather’ conjures different meanings to different people in Nigeria and many parts of Europe and America. It is simply associated with a cuddly uncle. Godfather can be categorised into two. The first are those who manipulate the economy for their own benefit while the second are those referred to as crisis fixers, social reformers, and populist advocates of the poor. The godfather defends his adopted sons when they run into trouble, either with law enforcement agents or members of other gangs.

Godfatherism sometimes manifests itself in the politics of developed countries of the world and Latin American countries in terms of some criminal underworld groups sponsoring politicians during elections in return for the protection of contracts.

This kind of situation is euphemistically referred to as ‘party machine’ politics in the American political science literature. The word ‘godfather’ appears in parenthesis in many western political studies. It is different in Nigeria. The patronlclient relationships that popularised the term in Nigerian politics have cultural roots among many Nigerians.

Political godfatherism in Nigeria started with nationalist activities of the 1950s. The educated elite which constituted just six percent of Nigeria’s population championed the struggle for Nigeria’s independence. The educated elite, most of whom had only primary education, were respected for their knowledge and bravery in confronting the colonialists They became idolised by their people and their personal opinions became the formal interests of the ethnic groups they claimed to represent.

People who wanted to join politics went to them and deferred to their ‘good judgment’ in almost all things. These father figures were the leaders of regional political groups that emerged in the 1950s and 1960s: the Northern People’s Congress for the Hausa-Fulani dominated northern Nigeria; the Action Group for the Yoruba-dominated South-west, and the NCNC for the Igbo-dominated Eastern Nigeria.

The role of the godfathers at this time was to show the way for the other Nigerians in a colonial period. Their job at that time was to teach their followers how to disrespect the white man who wanted to rule us for ever. The political godfathers of this era included the then Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, who led the NPC; Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who led the AG, and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe of the NCNC. The other elder statesmen that fell into this category in Nigeria’s politics included Mallam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim.

These political leaders, up to the point of their death, dictated who occupied political offices in the geo-political regions they led. They were ‘clearing houses’ for political opportunities, though, those godfathers acted like the trainees by mentoring the future leaders without paying any lip service to what they or their wards will get in return.

The power tussle

The March 18 governorship election in Bauchi state will be documented in our national archives for the unborn generation to read as the most keenly contested election. It was between incumbent Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the PDP and the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar of APC. The inability of the heavyweight politicians in the state to unseat Kauran Bauchi is now the topic of discussion in almost all gatherings in and outside the state. That questionable political enterprises are trying to play an omnipotent factor in Bauchi politics has been to the discomfort of not only the incumbent governor but every well-meaning Nigerian within and outside the state is an understatement.

Governor Bala Mohammed won against the heavyweight politicians of the state who suddenly became united in their movement to unseat him. The team was led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Alhaji Bello Kirfi a former minister, Mallam Isa Yuguda former governor of Bauchi state, former Senators Nazif Gamawa, Isah Hamma Misau, Shuaibu Rama Gardama, Dr. Isa Babayo (Talba Katagum) and former members of the House of Representatives. There are many notable strong men in this group of Bauchi mafia who wanted to dethrone the incumbent governor but were playing to the gallery of “Mu muka kawo shi” (we brought him).

The victory of the governor was predicted long before the election for obvious reasons, knowing fully the level of orientation of the Bauchi voters. They resisted all odds to ushere in Isa Yuguda against the mighty Governor Mu’azu, as a beneficiary of the Bauchi political enlightenment of the citizenry, he should have predicted their loss.

Perfection is an attribute of God as only Him is perfect. To those setting perfection are always placing demands that can never be met. Many are of the opinion that despite the shortcomings and challenges of the current administration of the PDP in Bauchi, the electorate seem to be more comfortable with Bala Mohammed at the moment. The visible projects ongoing across the 20 local government areas are the tools that paved the way for his second term.

The defeat of the Bauchi political titans may not be unconnected with the manner most of them engaged the governor on a personal ground, particularly his acclaimed issues that were more personal. Marriage is one of the Sunnah of the holy Prophet and it should not have been a political discussion in the first place. Acquiring a new house is more of a cultural phenomenon of the Nigerian political elite. To an ordinary Bauchi man in the street, there is no correlation between the governor’s house and the issues bothering him as long as he impacts the people. Their campaigns were not issue based to gain the sympathy and support of the voters but were more of a personal affair than the collective interest of the state.

The lessons and heroes

The conflict arising from godfatherism has become one of the greatest problems facing the Nigerian political system. The holder of the political office becomes a stooge to his godfather because he that pays the piper dictates the tune. By the time the godson refuses to meet their (godfathers) demand, he is eventually impeached from office. In Nigeria’s fourth republic (1999 till date), the Saraki-Lawal face off, Nwobodo- Nnamani quagmire, Adedibu -Ladoja crisis, Uba-Ngige, Kwankwanso/Ganduje, Goje/Inuwa Yahaya, Tinubu/Ambode, Oshomhole/Obasaki, Akpabio/Udom, Yarima/Shinkafi and others are pointers. Though many survived and others consumed by their godfathers, Kauran Bauchi has survived the nightmare of godfatherism.

Godfatherism in Nigeria’s politics is as a result of societal decay. Nigerians should therefore discard this unhealthy phenomenon that has continued to deprive us of human and infrastructural development. It should not be treated as a party affair, but should be given political, social and legal treatment by the government and the stakeholders in Nigeria. In Bauchi state, the people have won and are now the heroes of the power tussle that played out between the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed and the Bauchi political titans.

The biggest lesson is that as human beings, we should know the limit of our operations and influence. The dominant discourse then was that those against his second term ambition cannot be shielded from the current challenges of the state whether good or bad. The reason is simple, with their privileged positions in the past, they have little or no history to document for being the friends of the talakawa including the acclaimed unpaid pensions and gratuities. They should know that only the Almighty Allah gives power to whoever He wishes at the time He wishes. This is the true picture of the just concluded gubernatorial election in Bauchi state.

Governor Bala Mohammed has won but the Bauchians who refused to play to the gimmicks and gallery of the godfatherim are the heroes. Now that the election has been won, I hope that he forgives and not be distracted by the ongoing conversations. His dreams of achieving the Bauchi Sabuwa should form the priority of his second term. After all, it is not a war but just a game where the best player wins. I have said it before that if he is not the best, he is not the worse but at least he has done better despite the intricacies and shortcomings.

Danaudi, National President of Arewa Youths Advocate for Peace and Unity Initiative, writes from Bauchi via [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

