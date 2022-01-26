Kauru/Zango Kataf crises consumed 387 lives in 2 years – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has reiterated his call to communities in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas to maintain recourse to the law and eschew violence, noting that 387 lives have been lost in two years.

El-Rufai, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made this known on Tuesday at an emergency security meeting involving traditional rulers, religious and community leaders from the councils at the palace of Agwatyap, Atak Njei, Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

He stated that in two years, 387 lives were lost due to attacks among Atyap, Fulani, Chawai, Irigwe and Hausa communities in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

“We are here on behalf of the governor following the renewed killings in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas. It is a big setback but we will not relent. We are reiterating our appeal for recourse to the law and avoidance of generalisations. These killings and counter killings are unjustifiable.

“For instance in 2020, 114 citizens were killed in Zangon Kataf and 28 in Kauru, and in 2021, 186 were killed in Zangon Kataf and 59 in Kauru and if you put the figures, we lost 387 people in these two councils. In 2021, 100 citizens incurred gun shot injuries in the two councils, 77 in Zangon Kataf and 23 in Kauru. This is aside, houses and settlements burnt, farms destroyed, cattle killed and collapse of the rural economy affecting all the communities.

“We must rise to the occasion and put a stop to all these challenges, arising from the behaviour of a few elements on all sides. Let us reason together and avert this needless bloodshed,” he said.

The Member of House of Reps representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Gwamna Magaji, in his remarks supported the appeal for recourse to the law and collective campaign and peace in the locations.

In their separate remarks, the Agwatyap, Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya, and Res-Tsam (Chief of Chawai) Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed corroborated calls for peace and pledged their commitment to support security forces in their moves for sustainable peace and development.

The Chairman of Zangon Kataf local government area Hon. Francis Sani and his Kauru local government counterpart, Hon Bashir Dawaki, commended Governor el-Rufai for dispatching a high powered delegation to the areas following the renewed killings and counter killings.

The Commander, Sector 7 of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Col. Tony Opurum, expressed concern over the incessant killings and lawlessness being experienced.

He said the military will continue to work hard in containing threats to peace in his area of responsibility.

The Area Commander, Kafanchan Police Area Command, ACP Danladi Ibrahim, said the police will continue to be neutral and prosecute anyone found guilty.

The meeting ended with all sides agreeing to deepen the campaign for peace and continue the engagements in all communities.

The participants unanimously appealed to the Kaduna state government to resolve the land tussle lingering in Zangon Kataf since the 1992 crisis.

The Kaduna state government also thanked the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) for accepting to organise peace and security engagements in the two local government areas starting from February 2021.