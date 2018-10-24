Kawu sues for peace in Kwara APC, rallies support for Abdulrazak

The Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, has urged his supporters in Kwara state to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in Kwara state.

Addressing the huge crowd of his supporters in his campaign office along Sango road, he reiterated his earlier promises during the campaigns before the primaries to support any candidate in the party that emerges after the primaries.

Mallam Is’haq Modibbo Kawu also maintained that the fight for the liberation of Kwara is non-negotiable and promised to join hands with all progressives to reclaim Kwara come 2019, as he is not in the struggle for financial gains.

He also advised politicians to desist from desperation in politics and advised all aspirants in the party to join hands to reclaim Kwara come 2019 and Kwarans to join hands to vote out the old exploitative hegemony so that Kwara state will be put back on the track of progressive development .

Mallam Kawu also called on Kwarans to vote en masse for President Muhammadu Buhari of APC and urged them not to concede to all media calumny and deceit by the opposition party in Nigeria, arguing that only President Buhari has the clear and clean pedigree to take Nigeria back to progressive development.