Kazaure charges corps members to be employers of labour

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Suleiman Kazaure, has called on corps members to make maximum use of the Skills and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

Addressing the 2018 Batch C Stream 2 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja, yesterday (today), Kazaure said that management of NYSC has taken it upon themselves to make sure that corps members are taught different skills so that they can be gainfully employed after their service year and not to roam the streets in search of non existent white-collar jobs.

Represented on the occasion by the ICT Director of NYSC, Mrs Christy Ifeanyi Uba, Kazaure said that the corps members should be grateful to God for being posted to the FCT, which he described as a friendly state and implored them to accept their postings in good faith.

He said: “It has been a tedious year for the NYSC this year, as we have held many orientations since the year started. The camp coordinator has been doing a good and does not appear tired. I am also impressed by the assessment of the corps members here, especially the mood and camaraderie they exhibit in their relationships in camp.

“Nevertheless, the SAED program being carried out by NYSC is to ensure that you will become employers of labour in the future, because you all have potentials. Therefore, make use of the opportunity afforded you by the scheme, including post-camp training, to create jobs and employ others, and not look for white collar jobs, because they are difficult to come by.

Speaking earlier on, the FCT Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Ballama Bello, said that the corps members in FCT Orientation camp have been conducting themselves very well for the few days that they have been in camp and advised them to continue to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme, even after the three weeks orientation camp.

“You are the future of the country and should carry yourselves with grace and orderliness wherever you may find yourselves after now. Be of good conduct in your host community and PPA and you will forever be proud of serving your fatherland,” he said.

