Kazaure committee winds up zakkat distribution, disburses N88.2m 



Kazaure Emirate Jigawa state zakkat committee has winded up its activities for the preceding year and it disbursed food stuffs, animals and money worth N88.2million to 23,992 needy across the nine districts of the emirate.



The chairman of the committee stated this in his address during the closing ceremony of zakkat collection and distribution for the 2022 cropping season which took place at Dabi of Rorau district of Kazaure Emirate of Jigawa state.



Alhaji Bala Kazaure stated that during the year in review ,the committee disbursed the sum of N14. 106 million, 23 sheep and goats, as well as nine cows and camels to deserving needy in order to mitigate the extent of poverty biting them.



He said it was God who ordered wealthy individuals to give out alms to needy adding that giving out the poor purifies wealth and increases its capacity and protection from any unforeseen circumstances.



In his address, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najeeb Hussaini Adamu, reiterated the determination of his council to continue collection and distribution of God’s dues as well as rendering any kind of assistance that will boost Islamic religion.

He maintained his call on his subjects to always seek forgiveness from the God Almighty and continue to praise the prophet of Islam for them to see the light in their tunnels.



He then used the occasion to commend his district, ward, village heads and wealthy individuals of his domain over their efforts in giving out and collection of zakakat (Islamic tax).



