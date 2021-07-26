KBFN celebrates recognition of Kickboxing as Olympic sport



The board of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria ( KBFN), and indeed, the entire kickboxing and martial arts community in Nigeria, have been thrown into a celebration mood on the recognition and certification of kickboxing as Olympic sport by the International Olympic Committee.



In a statement signed by KBFN Caretaker Committee Chairman, CSP Abubakar Yakubu, it described the certification of the sport by IOC, as a very good development for the acceptance and growth of kickboxing in Nigeria.

“We are, indeed, delighted with the recognition given to the sport, and particularly, its new status as an Olympic sport.

“I want to say, Nigerians are naturally built and gifted for any physical and combat sports. It is not a surprise that not a few Nigerians have been dominating the world of combat sports,” CSP Yakubu noted.



“Kickboxing is also a multi-medal sport. And I want to assure Nigerians that we shall take advantage of all that and dominate,” he stated confidently.

He was quick to also recognise the immense contributions of the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, as well as, Minister of Sports Sunday Dare to the development of kickboxing in the country.

He also acknowledged the contributions of various state governments, state directors of sports, officials, coaches and athletes in the continual growth of kickboxing.



The former multi-talented athlete enjoined all lovers of kickboxing and martial arts to brace up in support of the series of forthcoming local and foreign championships and other activities lined by KBFN in the coming months.

Related

No tags for this post.