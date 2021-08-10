KBFN holds Tatami seminar/championship in Asaba



Kickboxing and martial arts enthusiasts have another opportunity to be entertained and watch the combatants learn new tricks, as Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria holds the Tatami Seminar and Championship in Asaba, Delta State, beginning August 10-14, 2021.



The championship which would feature full and low kick categories, is part of the series of training seminars and competitions lined up by the Caretaker Committee of KBFN led by CSP Abubakar Yakubu, to improve the knowledge of officials and put the athletes in top shapes ahead of local and international competitions.

According to a press release detailing the programme of the 5-day events, athletes, coaches and officials and other participants are expected to arrive Asaba August 10,2021; and the next day, August 11th, the Tatami seminar would hold, as well as the registration of athletes for the competition and weigh in.



The preliminaries of the championship kicks off the next day, August 12th; and the finals and closing ceremony holds August 13th. The next day, August 14th is departure day.