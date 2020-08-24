KCCN begins virtual training on Korean traditional knot handicraft

The Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN) will on Monday August 24, 2020 begin an online training on how to make Korean knot handicraft.

This was disclosed in a Press Statement at the weekend by the KCCN Director Lee Jin Su in Abuja.

Jin Su said the training sessions spread across six weeks, between August 24 and October 6, will be done through video display.

According to him, “The Korean knot is a traditional Korean handicraft which is made using one or more threads. Korean knots have unique braiding technique and are tied without the use of tools. In the past, knots were used to carry tools for hunting, communication and records or as a symbol of social status. But later, it became a form of art employed in ornamental creations.

“There are more than 30 basic types of Korean knots as well as many variations of the basic types. The Korean knots can be used to make various items that include identity tags, key-rings/holders, necklaces, bracelets and other items. They can also serve as decorative elements on items like clothes, pouches, belts and others.

“The online tutorial will last for 6 weeks with a video uploaded for each week. The videos will provide an in-depth teaching of Korean knot-making on some three basic Korean knots namely: Beondegi knot (Pupa knot), Dongsimgyul knot (Lover’s knot), Dangcho knot (Creeper knot).

“In the course of 6 weeks, participants will be able to learn how to use Korean knots to make necklaces, bracelets, create name tags, amongst others.

“The online course will provide interested participants the opportunity to learn knot-making skills as taught by a Korean professional. The Korean Cultural Centre can provide Korean knots for interested persons in order to promote a hands-on experience.”

KCCN which has existed in Nigeria for over 10 years an arm of the Korean Embassy.

They centre has since inception trained many Nigerians in various vocational and sporting skills including language, reading, writing, Taekwondo among others.