KDSG, LISDEL partner on primary health care 

Legislative Advocacy Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL) in collaboration with Kaduna state Ministry of Health during the week organised a one day stakeholders engagement on primary health care in Kaduna.

The exercise, which was held at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Health, reviewed the project’s objectives and deliverables, presented progress updates and explored effective partnership mechanisms, among others.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Health, Dr. Amina Baloni,

commended the organisers of the event, and urged them to discuss the way forward so as to achieve the desired result.

In his speech, the deputy speaker, Kaduna state House of Assembly, Isaac Auta, described the relationship between the state assembly and the executive arm as cordial.

He said the state House of Assembly would continue to pass bills and laws that would improve health care services and other sectors.