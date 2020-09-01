KDSG sponsors 27 law school students, 2 physically challenged

Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has supported 27 law students with N18.5 million for their Law School programme, while two students with disability have also been selected for foreign scholarship under the Disability Based Scholarship category.

A press statement issued by the executive secretary of the board, Malam Hassan Rilwan Tuesday said the selection was done online in a rigorous and transparent manner.

He said: “90 candidates applied, 44 out of the 90 candidates scaled through the first stage of a rigorous and transparent application review, 32 candidates were eventually shortlisted after the second stage of document review and confirmation of citizenship of Kaduna state, which is either by state of origin or by residency.

“Further verification was done at the Nigerian Law School; only 27 out of the 32 shortlisted candidates were recognised by the school as legitimate students. The tuition fees of the 27 students was immediately paid directly to the Nigerian Law School account and each student would be given a laptop and an upkeep allowance, to ensure they have a hitch free session,’’ he added.

The statement said the cheque for the upkeep allowance was presented last Monday, to the students in the presence of the director general of Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma at the school’s headquarters in Abuja.

“Priority is given to quality outcomes targeting the needy in all scholarship awards. The Board will integrate law students into the sponsorship category with its robust foreign and local postgraduate scholarship programme.”