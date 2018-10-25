KDSG urged to review 24hrs curfew

A communications expert has urged Kaduna state government to review

the 24 hour curfew imposed in parts of the state to allow residents go

out and earn a living to feed themselves and families.

Communication and Media Specialist, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, who made the

call yesterday in Kaduna, said having been kept indoor since Sunday

evening with only a four hour window on Tuesday afternoon, there is

need to review the curfew further to avert economic challenges.

Maiyaki observed that most residents of the state depend on what they

make daily to feed their families due to poverty, economic disparity,

inequality and lack of jobs.

“People feed themselves and their families from the artisan or other

menial jobs they engaged in every day. People cannot stock food

because they do not have the means to do so. There is huge poverty

among our people which is a major threat to peace.

“Permit me to commend the state government and the entire security

agencies in the state for their swift response to the crisis. But I

need to warn here that curfew has proved over time to be restrictive

and when overstretched, it becomes a threat to peace and security.”

