KDSG urged to review 24hrs curfew

A communications expert has urged Kaduna state government to review
the 24 hour curfew imposed in parts of the state to allow residents go
out and earn a living to feed themselves and families.
Communication and Media Specialist, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, who made the
call yesterday in Kaduna, said having been kept indoor since Sunday
evening with only a four hour window on Tuesday afternoon, there is
need to review the curfew further to avert economic challenges.
Maiyaki observed that most residents of the state depend on what they
make daily to feed their families due to poverty, economic disparity,
inequality and lack of jobs.
“People feed themselves and their families from the artisan or other
menial jobs they engaged in every day. People cannot stock food
because they do not have the means to do so. There is huge poverty
among our people which is a major threat to peace.
“Permit me to commend the state government and the entire security
agencies in the state for their swift response to the crisis. But I
need to warn here that curfew has proved over time to be restrictive
and when overstretched, it becomes a threat to peace and security.”
