Kebbi 2023: 1m youth set to match for Malami’s guber aspiration

One million youth are expected to match in Birnin

Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital in support of the governorship aspiration of Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

The state coordinator of Malami Youth Campaign/Mobilization Organization (MYCMO), Alhaji Nasiru Masama, made this known while unveiling the plans of the organisation ahead of 2023 election.

He explained that the proposed one million youth match was just for the women folk while similar match for the male youth would soon be organised in a bid to drum support for Malami.

“We concluded arrangements to ensure the programme takes place next month all things being equal”, adding that the idea was muted after identifying his immense contributions to the state and the country at large.

According to Masama, the youth, however, identified such robust of achievements made by the minister which made them ensure they fully participated in actualising his dreams in becoming the governor of the state as motivation for him to do more.

He further noted that there were a number of water projects (boreholes), renovation of mosques, Islamiyya schools, supply of transformers, Ramadan feeding programme and securing over seventeen key positions in the federal government workforce for Kebbi people while a considerable number of youth were gainfully employed by the federal government.

“So all these efforts were done by the minister and we felt we have every reason to identify and rally behind him in his bid to becoming the governor of kebbi state” Masama added.