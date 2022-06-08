Kebbi 2023: APC guber aspirant dumps party for PDP 

A gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Mera Argungu, has dumped the ruling APC for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was contained in a letter sent to the APC Kokani South Ward, Argungu local government and state party headquarters titled: “Notice of Resignation from APC” dully signed by the defecting member.

Mera who contested for governorship of the state in the 2019 general elections but was defeated by the incumbent governor, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, said his decision to dump the party was informed by the injustice meted on the members by disenfranchising them.

He said there was no justice and fairness in the party leadership He said, “Myself and my teeming supporters were left with no option than to defect from the party to join the PDP.”

In a related development, the Senate leader, Dr. Argungu has declared intent on the floor of the red chamber to defect from the APC to join the opposition PDP.

