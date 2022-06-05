Kebbi 2023: Udu Idris emerges Kebbi PRP guber candidate 

A former Kebbi state Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris, Sunday emerged the flag bearer of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) as Kebbi gubernatorial candidate for 2023 general elections.

The exercise which took place at the Unity Events Center Birnin kebbi, had the attendance of party members, stakeholders as well delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state.

Announcing the result, the Chairman Election Committee, Professor Tukur Baba, said the election was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere and in a free and fair manner.

He said a total of 92 votes were cast and Abubakar Udu Idris scored 70; Alhaji Sani Daudu Tadurga polled 20 while 2 votes were declared invalid.

Speaking on his electoral victory, Abubakar Idris assured his opponents that he must be carried along in the steering of affairs of the party from now onwards with a view to ensure the success of the party at all polls.

