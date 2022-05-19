Kebbi APC congresses smooth -Assalafi

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi state chapter, has described the just concluded congress held at ward, local government and state levels as fair, credible and hitch free.

Briefing journalists on the conduct of the exercise, the state APC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Malam Isah Assalafi, said the exercise went smoothly devoid of any hitch across the state.

He added that a team of supervisors from the APC national secretariat, INEC officials, media and security operatives monitored the exercise and gave it a pass mark in consonance with laid down rules of the APC.

He affirmed that the APC in Kebbi state has consolidated upon its unity as a one formidable entity under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, assisted by the state chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana Zuru.

Assalafi thanked all party members for their support and urge them to work towards its victory in all forthcoming polls.

He stated that five delegates were elected at ward and local government levels as well as three national delegates who would vote at the primary elections of the party for aspirants of state assembly, governorship, senate, House of Representatives and presidential primaries.

The PRO informed newsmen that the APC monitoring team from the national secretariat, Abuja, sent to Kebbi state was led by former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu while Mustapha Muhammad served as the secretary.

Others were Professor Duke Okoro, Abu Momudu and Muhammad Abubakar as members.

