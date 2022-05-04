Kebbi APC distributes 300 motorcycles to party stakeholders

Kebbi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday distributed 300 motorcycles to 225 ward chairmen across the state and other stakeholders for effective coverage of the 2023 campaign strategies.

Flagging off the distribution at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday, the state chairman of the All Progresives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru, stated that the motorcycles were provided by some loyalists and well to do members of the party.

He warned that the motorcycles were given to serve for a purpose and on no account should any beneficiary venture into selling the motorcycle or convert it for personal usage.

Kana thanked all that contributed immensely in making the donations which according to him would go a long way in strengthening the party’s capabilities as it prepares for 2023 general elections.

