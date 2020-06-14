Kebbi Assembly vows pass laws against rape

The Kebbi state House of Assembly has said it would enact relevant laws to deal with Gender- Based Violence and Child rights violations in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulmumini Samaila Kamba, stated this when a coalition of Civil Society Organizations in the state, coordinated by Tallafin Mata Development Association and Actionaid visited the House.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint by the Special Adviser on media to the Governor Yahaya Sarki on Sunday, the CSOs were at the assembly to protest the recent upsurge in incidences of rape, domestic violence against women and several forms of child abuse in Nigeria.

The statement said, the Speaker, who was in company of the Chairmen of House Committees on Women Affairs, Justice, Education, Health and majority of members of the Assembly, expressed dismay over how the society was fast losing moral values and sense of compassion.

While lamenting the recurring incidences of paedophilia and defilement, the Speaker also stressed that it, “the house would enact a law to effectively stem the tide and eventually eradicate these social vices.”

Similarly, the Wife of Kebbi state Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, who was represented, encouraged the coalition to remain steadfast in ensuring that the goal of having appropriate legislations passed was speedily achieved.

“There have been several efforts in the past but they were somehow truncated along the way, which is not surprising considering cultural misunderstandings.

“However, the rising incidences is a signal that unless stiffer punitive measures are put in place, the perpetrators would continue to escape justice. “

Dr. Bagudu also sympathized with the victims reiterated her commitment to work towards galvanizing every effort to eradicate the vice, through education and justice.