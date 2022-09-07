Kebbi: Bagudu dissolves cabinet 

Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The governor’s approval of the dissolution of the council was contained in a statement issued Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Yauri.

The statement which did not give any reason for the action, said the Ggovernor “appreciated the individual contributions of each member of the dissolved cabinet and thanked them for their dedication to the development of the state during their respective tenures.

“While further commending all the members of the dissolved council and their performance, a reconstituted State Executive Council will be announced soon, with some of the members of the dissolved council as well as others outside the dissolved council,” the statement added. (Ripples Nigeria)

